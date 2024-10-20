Seema Sajdeh Confirms Dating Ex-Fiance Vikram Ahuja After Divorce From Sohail Khan

Sohail Khan's ex-wife Seema Sajdeh has found love again. The fashion designer is in a relationship with Vikram Ahuja. ICYDK, Seema was engaged to Vikram before marrying Sohail. In the latest episode of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, she shared that she has moved on and rekindled her relationship with her ex-fiance. By the season finale, she formally introduces Vikram Ahuja to her friends on the show.

In June this year, Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan made a rare appearance together. They hosted a grand party for their son. The actor shared a video from Yohan's birthday celebrations on social media. In the video, Sohail and Seema are seen standing next to each other. In the video, Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh, along with their elder son Nirvaan, can be seen enjoying a football match and baking a cake for Yohan.

In his Instagram post, Sohail Khan mentioned their usual practice of celebrating Yohan's birthday with a football game every year, and added humorously, "Happy belated birthday my Yoda, every year on your birthday's football match we have too much fun, you'll make me feel younger, but injure me too, it's Sohail Khan reporting with a limp from the set in hyd."

For the unversed, Seema and Sohail eloped and married in 1998 when they were in their early 20s. They filed for divorce in 2022. They continue to co-parent their two sons, Yohan and Nirvan.

In an earlier interview with Bollywood Bubble, Seema opened up about the divorce and said, "I've let go of any negativity or anything I might have. Also, I think I have reached a point where I don't care anymore. As long as these people know who I am, this is my family, my parents and my kids and my siblings... The people around me know who I am and I am going to stay true to myself and quite frankly, I have zero filter."