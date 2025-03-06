Malaika Arora Reacts To Video Featuring Seema Sajdeh And Her Boyfriend Vikram Ahuja

Sohail Khan's ex-wife Seema Sajdeh has found love again. During an episode of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, the fashion designer revealed that she is currently dating businessman Vikram Ahuja.

ICYDK, Seema Sajdeh was engaged to Vikram Ahuja before she eloped to get married to Sohail Khan. They got married in 1998 and filed for divorce in 2022. The two continue to co-parent their two sons, Yohan and Nirvan.

Earlier this month, Seema Sajdeh and Vikram Ahuja made their first public appearance together at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding.

In a video shared on Instagram, Seema Sajdeh, draped in a red saree, is seen posing for the paps as Vikram patiently waits for her. Reacting to the post, Malaika Arora dropped a red heart emoji in the comments section. The actress seemed to have given her blessing to the new couple. Take a look:

In one of the episodes of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, Seema Sajdeh explained to her older son Nirvaan how she has moved on in her life.

The designer told Nirvaan about her personal life, including the fact that she was dating someone. Seema Sajdeh shared that she was grateful to have found love again and that this circumstance seemed like a "circle of life."

Later in the episode, Seema Sajdeh said, “He knows me like no one else. If anybody knows us in town, they all know the story of Seema and Vikram. Vikram is the one that I was engaged to before I met Sohail, and here we are. Life comes full circle."

She added, "It feels amazing. I really didn't see this coming. And I can't wait to tell this bunch of girls that I absolutely love. I mean, oh my God! Are they going to fall off their chairs? And yet again, I am entertainment, entertainment, entertainment."

By the season finale, Seema Sajdeh formally introduced Vikram Ahuja to her friends, Bhavana Panday, Neelam Kothari and Maheep Kapoor.

On the other hand, Malaika Arora started dating Arjun Kapoor in 2018 after her divorce from Arbaaz Khan in 2017. The couple parted ways last year.