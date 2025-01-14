In Pics: Seema Sajdeh Visits Malaika Arora's New Restaurant in Mumbai

Seema Sajdeh, known for her appearance on Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, recently visited Malaika and her son Arhaan Khan's new restaurant, Scarlett House, in Mumbai.

Joining Seema Sajdeh, was her son Nirvaan Khan, and her siblings, Bunty and Richa Sajdeh.

Malaika and Arhaan were present to welcome the group. The gathering also included Malaika's sister, Amrita Arora.

On Monday, Seema shared pictures and videos from the visit on her Instagram feed.

In the opening frame, the group, dressed in casuals, posed for a cheerful group picture.

Then, there was a video of Seema climbing down the stairs, followed by another snippet that showcased the chic and cosy vibe of the restaurant.

Seema also shared some candid selfies with her family and close friends. The series included shots of the scrumptious dishes served at the restaurant.

Seema Sajdeh captioned it, “Scarlett house, take a bow.”

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora were quick to respond to Seema's post. Malaika expressed her gratitude with a simple, “Thank u”, while Amrita affectionately commented, “Seemus”, accompanied by a bunch of red heart emojis.

Apart from Malaika Arora and Seema Sajdeh being close friends, their sons, Nirvaan Khan and Arhaan Khan, share a close bond as cousins.

Seema was previously married to Sohail Khan, and Malaika was married to Arbaaz Khan. Seema and Sohail officially filed for a divorce in 2022, while Malaika and Arbaaz parted ways in 2017.

In October last year, Seema Sajdeh shared insights into the Khan family's strong dynamics and close bonds.

During a conversation with News18, she recalled how Salman Khan had showed support for Malaika Arora, when her father died.

Seema mentioned that Salman, who was shooting outside at the time, rushed back immediately to be by Malaika's side and offer his support.