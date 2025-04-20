Seema Sajdeh Opens Up About Her Divorce From Sohail Khan: "An Affair Is Not A Deal-Breaker"

Seema Sajdeh, who gained popularity through Netflix's Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, has opened up about her life after separating from actor-filmmaker Sohail Khan in 2022.

In a recent interview with Janice Sequeira, Seema discussed the emotional journey of her divorce, her relationship with her children and her perspective on marriage and infidelity.

Seema emphasised how constant conflict in a marriage affects children and said, "When you're in a marriage where you're constantly bickering and at each other, you're not giving your 100% to your kids also. They're losing out. Seeing this irritable parent in the house, the atmosphere is tense, you can literally cut it with a knife because it's so thick."

The fashion designer explained that marriage breakdowns typically result from accumulated issues rather than single events.

Surprisingly, she revealed an unconventional view on infidelity, "I'm saying honestly, an affair is not a deal-breaker. We are human. You grow from it. And it also depends on what type of affair it was. Even if you're thinking about someone, you've anyway cheated. The deal-breaker actually is to see how the two of you are going through life. Life is short, live it and be happy. Laughter is the best medicine, and the day you stop laughing together, it's over."

Seema acknowledged the personal growth that came with her divorce journey, reflecting on her initial tendency to place blame. She shared, "You should be able to reach a point where you like that person again. You shouldn't hate that person... You tend to get so complacent in a marriage. At that time if you'd asked me, I would've blamed everything on him."

In an earlier conversation with India Today, she said, "I may have moved on, Sohail may have moved on, but we have two children, and at the end of the day, if it's their family, it's also mine. We are a family. I am attached and connected to them for life. I have spent so many years in that house. To a large extent, being in that marriage for so many years has shaped me into the woman I am today. I can only be grateful for it."

In an interesting turn of events, Seema has rekindled a relationship with Vikram Ahuja - the same man whose engagement she broke off before marrying Sohail Khan. She is currently dating him after reconnecting following her divorce from Sohail.