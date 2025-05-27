Salman Khan Wants Fans To 'Wake Up', Steer Clear Of Smoking And Fake Friends, Thanks To Brother Sohail's Video

Be it films or real life, it's all about family for Salman Khan, and this time, the Bollywood superstar has a wake-up call for fans: "Cigarette smoking is injurious to health and so are farzi friends".

Salman on Tuesday morning shared a video of his younger brother, actor-producer Sohail Khan smoking and fighting off men around him in a dimly lit well. The short reel appears to be a rough cut of a project.



"Ab cigarette khatam, ab sirf doston ko khatam kharna baaqi hai," declares a menacing Sohail, just before he starts hitting his 'friends' black and blue.



Salman shared the video on his official Instagram account.



"Wake up... Cigarette smoking is injurious to health and so are farzi friends... it's all about family #RaviVarma #Actiondirector @sohailkhanofficial," he wrote in the caption.



Ravi Varma, who has worked with Salman on his 2014 film "Jai Ho", has choreographed the stunts in the video.



It is, however, unclear whether the video clip is part of a brand endorsement, film or web series.



Fans and followers flooded the actor's comments section on Instagram.



An admirer praised Salman for the message.

"Salman bhai respect button->" he wrote on Instagram



"Hollywood vibes wolverine vibes," one said.



Another curious fan asked the "name of the movie".

Salman's post has already garnered close to 3 lakh likes, around 3,000 comments, and over 6,000 shares.