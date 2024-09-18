Advertisement

In Pics: Sai Pallavi Sheds Happy Tears At Sister Pooja Kannan's Wedding

Pooja Kannan and Vineeth Sivakumar got married on September 5

In Pics: Sai Pallavi Sheds Happy Tears At Sister Pooja Kannan's Wedding
Pooja Kannan shared this picture. (courtesy: PoojaKannan)
New Delhi:

Sai Pallavi's sister Pooja Kannan shared beautiful images from her traditional Badaga wedding to Vineeth Sivakumar on her Instagram feed. The couple exchanged vows on September 5 in Ooty. The carousel album features the marital rituals. In one click, Sai Pallavi can be seen shedding happy tears along with other family members. The album also features some cosy pictures of the newlyweds. The newlyweds shared a joint post. Sharing the pictures, Pooja Kannan and Vineeth Sivakumar wrote, "To infinity and beyond." Take a look:

The official photographer of the wedding Eshant shared an album comprising the happy pictures. The caption accompanying the post read, "Pooja|Vineeth - Ooty. Surrounded by Nilgiris' majestic beauty, this heartfelt wedding was a joyous blend of laughter and tears, leaving an indelible mark." Take a look:

Earlier, videos from the wedding went crazy viral on social media in which Sai Pallavi can be seen dancing her heart out. In one of the videos shared on X (formerly Twitter), Sai can be seen  dancing with a family member to the Marathi song Apsara Aali from Natarang. Take a look:

In another video, she can be seen dancing to another Marathi song, Zingaat from Sairat. She can be seen having a blast as family members join her on the dance floor. Take a look:

Sai Pallavi made her acting debut with the Malayalam film Premam. She has also starred in in Tamil, Telugu hits. Her film credits include Maari 2, Love Story, Shyam Singha Roy, NGK, Athiran, Kali, Fidaa, Diya, Virata Parvam to name a few. She was last seen in the 2022 film Gargi. Her upcoming projects include SK 21 and Thandel.

Pooja Kannan, Vineeth Sivakumar, Sai Pallavi
