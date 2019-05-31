TGIF. Malaika Arora's Weekend Began Like This

Malaika Arora shared this image. (Image courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Doesn't Malaika Arora's expression in her latest Instagram post make you feel that the weekend is almost here? On Friday, the 45-year-old actress shared a picture of herself on her Instagram profile, in which she can be seen making the best use of her Friday. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Malaika had a better Friday morning than the rests of us did. While most of us are stuck at our work stations, the actress made the best use of her morning by chilling at what appears to be a beach. Dressed in a printed swimsuit and with a bright smile on her face, Malaika's expression clearly identifies with the caption: "Friyay." Malaika captioned her post: "It's Friyay... This summer heat's got me frolicking." She added the hashtag #TGIF (Thank God Its Friday) to her post.

Take a look at Malaika Arora's post:

Malaika Aroras's Instagram profile is sugar, spice and everything nice. On Thursday, Malaika shared a throwback picture from the days when she was a VJ with MTV. The throwback picture featured Malaika along with Cyrus Broacha. She captioned it: "Wow that's a major throwback Thursday ... This is where it all began for me, on the sets of MTV Loveline with the one and only Cyrus Broacha (always looking hungry and waiting to run home ). Miss those days. Circa 1998."

Earlier this week, Malaika Arora was trolled for posting a picture with 'unedited' underarms on her Instagram profile. The post sparked debate on the Internet. This is the post we are talking about.

On the work front, Malaika Arora was seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show India's Got Talent.