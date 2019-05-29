Malaika Arora's Armpit Is Burning Up Instagram. Go Ahead, Facepalm

Malaika Arora shared the photo. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Malaika Arora is getting lots of gyaan from the Internet on her exposed armpit as seen in a 'behind the scenes' picture she posted on Instagram today. The post received over 1,75,000 likes and more than 1,500 comments within three hours - many of the comments focused on what appears to be armpit hair in a photo that looks like it belongs to some sort of professional shoot. Malaika's followers can't decide how they feel about the look: many comments riff on the theme of 'underarms toh wax kar leti'; an equal number think Malaika's 'unedited' underarms are just fine the way they are; a couple of comments called out hypocrisy, arguing that men wouldn't be subjected to the same level of scrutiny; our favourite comment - 'being real is the new sexy.'

This is Malaika Arora's post:

That armpit hair shocks fewer people now than it did in 2018 (more on that below) is encouraging; that we are still fixated on female body parts isn't - in 2016, Priyanka Chopra's Maxim cover was dissected on social media, mostly because her armpits looked suspiciously smooth. Too smooth, not smooth enough - clearly women can't win. Unless you are Priyanka who responded to Pitgate by letting this picture do the talking:

Last year, a picture of Madonna's daughter Lourdes au naturel underarms caused the Internet to recoil in horror. Comments ranged from a relatively mild 'ewwww' to an extremely rude 'Male gorilla':

Not that either Lourdes or Madonna cared. Pretty sure Malaika won't either.

Speaking of, Malaika Arora and actor Arjun Kapoor appear to have kind of gone public with their reported romance by attending two screenings of his new film India's Most Wanted and posing for pictures together. Malaika is a well-known model and dancer and has starred in some of Bollywood's most memorable song and dance sequences.