Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 15: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's Film Is Inching Towards Rs 70 Crore

Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor in a still from the film. (courtesy: YouTube)

The 15-day report card of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is finally here. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's romantic comedy has minted Rs 2.30 crore at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 68.30 crore, the report added. Helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film talks about a unique love story between a human and a robot. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya features Shahid Kapoor as a robot engineer Aryan Agnihotri and Kriti Sanon as Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation (SIFRA). Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, Ashish Verma, and Rakesh Kumar are also part of the film.

Recently, Kriti Sanon was seen surprising fans at a cinema hall after a show of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The actress shared the clip on her Instagram timeline, wherein she can be heard asking the crowd, “Kaisi lagi picture? [How'd you like the movie?]” Responding to this, the crowd says, “Bahut achi [Absolutely brilliant],” as they cheer for her. Kriti also asks, “Part 2 banana chahiye? [Should we make a Part 2?],” and the answer is a resounding "Yes!" Sharing the video, Kriti Sanon wrote: “Audience's love, their laughter, seeing them enjoy and clap! This is all we work for!! Overwhelmed with all the love pouring in for Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya!! Thank you for loving Aryan (Shahid Kapoor) & SIFRA's “impossible” si love story!”

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya 1.5 stars out of 5 and wrote, “What Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya wants to drive at becomes amply clear when the single hero tells his married male friend that the robotic woman who has strayed into his life is better than a nagging wife. Neither of the two bats an eyelid when that line is delivered because they believe that a woman has got to be engineered to fall in line. If that is any consolation, the two men may be full of themselves but they aren't outright toxic. The film that these characters populate is a casually, unabashedly sexist comedy of manners, a slapdash cross between an obnoxious Kabir Singh and an incoherent Pyaar Ka Punchnama.”