Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 13: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's Film's Is At Rs 64 Crore

Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor in a still from the film. (courtesy: maddockfils)

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's box office collection continues to dip. According to a Sacnilk report, on day 13, the film, directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, minted Rs 1.75 crore. In total, the rom-com, narrating a love story between a robot girl and a human boy, has earned Rs 64.20 crore at the domestic box office. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya featured Shahid Kapoor as Aryan Agnihotri, and Kriti Sanon in the role of Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation, also known as Sifra. Additionally, it featured Janhvi Kapoor in a special appearance, along with Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, Ashish Verma, and Rakesh Kumar in key roles.

A couple of days back, Kriti Sanon, who portrays the role of Sifra in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, shared a promotional video alongside veteran actor Anil Kapoor. In the clip, Anil Kapoor is seen sitting in a vanity van, enjoying his meal. As Kriti enters, Anil Kapoor kindly offers her a mobile phone, fork, and knife to eat. To this, Kriti responds, "Sir, yeh Sifra khati hai. Mai nahi khati [Sir, Sifra eats all this. I do not eat this.]" The video concludes with the title track of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya playing in the background.

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya 1.5 out of 5 stars and said, “What Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya wants to drive at becomes amply clear when the single hero tells his married male friend that the robotic woman who has strayed into his life is better than a nagging wife. Neither of the two bats an eyelid when that line is delivered because they believe that a woman has got to be engineered to fall in line. If that is any consolation, the two men may be full of themselves but they aren't outright toxic. The film that these characters populate is a casually, unabashedly sexist comedy of manners, a slapdash cross between an obnoxious Kabir Singh and an incoherent Pyaar Ka Punchnama.”

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya released on February 9.