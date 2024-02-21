Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 12: Kriti Sanon-Shahid Kapoor Have 62 Crore Reasons To Smile

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: KritiSanon)

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya witnessed a further dip in the box office collection on its second Tuesday. The romantic comedy, on day 12, minted ₹ 2.10 crore at the domestic box office, as per a report by Sacnilk. The total collection of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya now stands at ₹ 62.55 crore. The film, which hit the theatres on February 9, features Shahid Kapoor as a robot engineer Aryan Agnihotri, and Kriti Sanon as Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation (SIFRA). Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya revolves around a unique love story between Aryan and SIFRA. Apart from the two, it features Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, Ashish Verma, and Rakesh Kumar in key roles.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya marks the first collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Earlier, during a press conference, Shahid Kapoor called himself fortunate to be able to share screen space with veteran stars like Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia. FYI: In the movie, Dharmendra essays the role of Shahid's grandfather, while Dimple Kapadia plays his aunt/boss. Talking about his working experience with Dharmendra, Shahid said, “To share screen space with him is an honour. He is very loving and charismatic. Whenever he meets you there's love in his hug. I just want his blessings. I have many scenes with him in the film, he plays my grandfather.”

The Kabir Singh actor added, "I don't think there could be a better cast than this and we just wanted Dimple Ma'am to say yes to this role and luckily she did. Because I don't think anyone else could've done this role. She plays my 'Maasi' in the film, I have a lot of scenes with her."

He continued," I enjoyed it a lot and I feel fortunate to share the screen space with those whom we have seen from our childhood and learned a lot from them, today we are working with them. We are very fortunate to be there."

In NDTV's review of the movie, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya 1.5 stars out of 5 and said, “What Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya wants to drive at becomes amply clear when the single hero tells his married male friend that the robotic woman who has strayed into his life is better than a nagging wife. Neither of the two bats an eyelid when that line is delivered because they believe that a woman has got to be engineered to fall in line. If that is any consolation, the two men may be full of themselves but they aren't outright toxic. The film that these characters populate is a casually, unabashedly sexist comedy of manners, a slapdash cross between an obnoxious Kabir Singh and an incoherent Pyaar Ka Punchnama.”

The film is helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is jointly backed by Maddock Films and Jio Studios.