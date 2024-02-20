Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 11: Progress Report On Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's Film

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: KritiSanon)

Following a strong second weekend, the box office numbers for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya witnessed a decline on Monday. According to a report by Sacnilk, on day 11, the film, featuring Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles, earned ₹ 2.25 crore. So far, the movie has collected ₹ 60.45 crore at the domestic box office. Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya also stars Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, Ashish Verma, and Rakesh Kumar. Released on February 9, the rom-com has been jointly produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

A few days ago, Kriti Sanon posted a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. In the video, we see Kriti preparing effortlessly pulling off the signature dance move of the title track. In her caption, Kriti wrote, “You can see how much I enjoyed this song! Dancing is love! 1 Day to Go! Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya in theatres tomorrow! P.S. Loving the reels of this hookstep!”

The title track of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a remake of the song Teri Baaton from Raghav's 2004 album Storyteller.

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya 1.5 stars and said, “The male protagonist of the film, Delhi lad Aryan Agnihotri (Shahid Kapoor), is a robotics engineer who, on a trip to the US, falls for Sifra (Kriti Sanon). He has no clue who the girl is until much damage has been done. Sifra is the most ambitious creation of the hero's maternal aunt Urmila Shukla (Dimple Kapadia), owner of a thriving robotics firm in the US of A. The latter insists that the robot is meant to be a companion for lonely hearts but does not tell us why the 'humanoid' must be a woman at the beck and call of her master.”

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya marks the first-ever on-screen pairing of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.