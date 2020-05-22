Tenet Trailer: John David Washington And Robert Pattinson Are Saving The World In Christopher Nolan's Time-Bending Thriller

A still from the trailer. (Image courtesy: YouTube )

Christopher Nolan is back again with a new trailer of his time-twisting tale, Tenet. Five months after releasing the first trailer of the film, the critically-acclaimed filmmaker dropped the second trailer on Friday and it will make you more curious about the film. Tenet features John David Washington and Robert Pattinson in lead roles alongside Clemence Poesy, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh. The new trailer of Tenet, which is said to be set in the world of espionage, doesn't reveal too many spoilers but gives a broader view of John David and Robert Pattinson's plan to prevent a threat that is "much worse" than the "nuclear holocaust," i.e "World War 3." It focuses more on John David's character, who learns to manipulate time to save the world. The trailer features more action and mind-bending scenes, one of which shows John David firing a bullet, only to later find out that he didn't shot the bullet, he caught it.

It also features a glimpse of Dimple Kapadia, who can be seen saying: "There are people in the future who need us, who need Tenet." The trailer ends with John David and Robert Pattinson talking about crashing a plane, not in the air but on the ground. It can be said that the new trailer answers a lot of questions about "World War 3" that crossed our mind after watching the first trailer like "where" and "how" but the mystery around "when" still remains unanswered.

Check out the trailer of Tenet here:

Tenet is a thriller written and directed by Christopher Nolan, who is known for his mind-blowing work in critically acclaimed films such as The Prestige, Interstellar and Memento. The film is shot in seven countries across three continents, including India, Denmark, Estonia, Italy, Norway, the UK, and the US.

Tenet is slated to open in theatres on July 17 this year.