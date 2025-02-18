<i>The Odyssey</i> First Look: Matt Damon Shines In Christopher Nolan's Film

The first look of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is out. Matt Damon is set to portray Odysseus in the highly anticipated epic, The Odyssey.

He will be joined by a star-studded ensemble cast that includes Tom Holland, Mia Goth, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, Jon Bernthal, and John Leguizamo.

Matt Damon's role was officially revealed on Monday morning via the film's official X (formerly Twitter) account, which posted a photo of him in character as Odysseus. The caption read: "Matt Damon is Odysseus. A film by Christopher Nolan, #TheOdysseyMovie is in theaters July 17, 2026."

Based on the ancient Greek epic poem by Homer, The Odyssey follows the hero Odysseus and his perilous journey home after the Trojan War. The poem, written over 2,000 years ago, remains one of the oldest and most widely read works in Western literature.

Universal, a longtime collaborator of Nolan, will distribute the film and has described The Odyssey as a "mythic action epic" shot globally using new IMAX film technology. This will mark the first time Homer's tale is presented on IMAX screens.

Nolan not only directed but also wrote the screenplay and serves as a producer, alongside his wife, Emma Thomas, under their Syncopy production banner.

In January, Variety exclusively reported that part of The Odyssey will be filmed in Sicily, a key location in Homer's original story, where Odysseus's adventures unfold. Filming will begin in the spring on the Island of Favignana, known locally as "Goat Island," believed to be the spot where Homer envisioned Odysseus and his crew landing.

This will be the third collaboration between Nolan and Damon. The actor, known for his role in The Departed, previously appeared as Leslie Groves in Nolan's Oscar-winning Oppenheimer and had a supporting role in his 2014 sci-fi film Interstellar.