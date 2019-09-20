Dimple Kapadia's Film With Christopher Nolan Gets An Utterly Butterly Delicious Tribute

Twinkle Khanna shared this picture. (Image courtesy: twinklerkhanna)

Dimple Kapadia might be a social media recluse but her daughter Twinkle Khanna is ensuring that her mother's presence is felt on Instagram. The reason we brought this up today is because the 45-year-old author shared an adorable graphic poster by Amul, which features caricatures of Dimple Kapadia and Christopher Nolan, who are working together on the film Tenet. The caption on the poster read: "For the Dimple pleasures" and the sub-text on the post read, "Ten on Tennet" (cryptically hinting at the film Tenet). Twinkle, who was obviously delighted to see the poster, captioned the post: "This is too cute. Mother is going places."

Take a look at Twinkle Khanna's post here:

A proud Twinkle Khanna congratulated her mother Dimple Kapadia after she signed the film with Christopher Nolan by sharing a special post and wrote: "On a personal note - Congratulations Mother! So proud of you! You are truly amazing and you set an example for all of us that age is not an obstacle in the path of ability and talent. Hurrah!"

ICYMI, this is the post we are referring to:

Tenet will be Christopher Nolan's first film after the 2017 mystery drama Dunkirk. Tenet will reportedly be an espionage drama which will feature John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Kenneth Branagh in key roles.

Tenet will mark Dimple Kapadia's debut in Hollywood. The 61-year-old actress is best-known for her performances in Bollywood films such as Bobby, Saagar, Rudaali and Gardish among others.

