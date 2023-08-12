Team Ghoomer In Melbourne: Keeping Up With Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi

Abhishek Bachchan shared this image. (courtesy: bachchan)

Team Ghoomer is currently in Melbourne. Why, you ask? Well, the film all set to premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 (IFFM). During their time there, Abhishek Bachchan visited the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground along with his co-stars Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi. Sharing pictures from his day out, Abhishek Bachchan wrote in his caption, "What an honour to walk around the MCG. Now to walk towards the premiere tonight. Wish us luck." He added the hashtags #IiffMelbourne, #TeamGhoomer #IFFM2023 and #GhoomerInMelbourne to his post.

Shabana Azmi also shared pictures from Melbourne and she wrote in her caption, "So Abhishek Bachchan took Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi and me out to an Italian restaurant for lunch today ahead of the World Premiere of our film Ghoomer directed by R Balki at the Indian Film festival of Melbourne. Missing you Balki. What a pity you had to opt out at the last minute because of H1N1 flu. Lunch was a riot."

The film will premiere at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Abhishek Bachchan captioned the post, "Catch us at the Opening Night of IFF Melbourne as Ghoomer has its World Premiere tonight at 7PM."

Ghoomer starring Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles, showcases the story of a paraplegic sportsperson, played by Saiyami Kher, while Abhishek Bachchan stars as her cricket coach. Ghoomer is slated to have a theatrical release on August 18.