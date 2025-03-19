Saiyami Kher And Abhishek Bachchan's <i>Ghoomer</i> To Have A Special Premiere At The Uzbekistan Film Festival

Ghoomer directed by R Balki, had released in theatres on August 18, 2023. Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher were applauded for their heartfelt performances. The film continues to get appreciated as it was selected for a special premiere at the Uzbekistan Film Festival.

The Embassy of India in Tashkent recently hosted the film festival, in honour of International Women's Day, that took place in the beginning of this month. It showcased acclaimed women-centric films that highlight inspiring female characters and their achievements in shaping societal perspectives.

Ghoomer was one of the many films selected in the lineup.

Saiyami Kher attended the festival to celebrate this joyous occasion.

Expressing her excitement, Saiyami shared "Ghoomer is not just a film for me; it's an emotion. The journey of playing a differently-abled sportsperson who defies all odds to pursue her dreams was a transformative experience, and I am thrilled that the film was screened at such a meaningful festival and the experience was truly incredible being there in person. Uzbekistan has a deep love for Indian cinema, and this unique collaboration between the two countries over our shared passion for films is truly special."

She added, "As an actor, witnessing Ghoomer being part of a festival that celebrates strong female characters, makes me incredibly proud. I was elated to be there for the entire week, immersing myself in the festival, interacting with audiences, and celebrating cinema that empowers and inspires."

Ghoomer is the tale of resilience and triumph. The Uzbekistan Film Festival aims to bring together film lovers and industry professionals, strengthening cultural ties between India and Uzbekistan while recognizing the power of storytelling in moulding perspectives on women's empowerment.