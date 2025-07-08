Saiyami Kher Becomes First Indian Actor To Complete Ironman 70.3 Twice In A Year: How She Did It

Saiyami Kher, best known for her performances in films like Ghoomer and Jaat, has now made headlines for her remarkable achievement in the world of sports. The actress completed the Ironman 70.3 Triathlon for the second time on July 6 in Jonkoping, Sweden.

With this, Saiyami became the first Indian actor to conquer the prestigious Ironman 70.3 triathlon not once, but twice in the same year. She completed her first Ironman 70.3 in September 2024 in Berlin, marking her debut in the international endurance racing circuit.

Saiyami Kher On How She Prepared For Ironman 70.3 Triathlon

The Ironman 70.3, also known as a Half Ironman, is one of the long-distance triathlon races organised by the World Triathlon Corporation. "70.3" refers to the total distance in miles covered by the athletes, including 1.9 km of swimming, 90 km of cycling, and a 21.1 km half-marathon, all in one day.

Saiyami Kher revealed how she prepped for one of the hardest triathlons in the world in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India. The actress said, "The training is quite intense for six months, [where you train] for six days a week. There are three sessions each of swimming, cycling, and running, and one for general training, which means ten sessions a week. Every month is broken down scientifically and if you're consistent, anyone can do it. It is just about putting in effort every single day."

When asked about her motivation behind participating in the triathlons, Saiyami said, "You need to have a strong 'why' for participating in Ironman. I work in an industry that can get pretty demanding and tough. For me, it's a way to deal with things that I find unfair."

She added, "Whatever unhappiness I have towards things not working out in my profession is the reason why I do endurance sports. It keeps me sane. The race is actually just a celebration of what you have done for six months, the intense training which people don't see, and everything you have overcome, which is so personal."

Saiyami Kher's passion for sports extends beyond her impressive achievements. As a strong advocate for fitness and mental resilience, she credits sports with transforming her life's perspective. By pushing boundaries and defying expectations, Saiyami's journey from acting to endurance racing inspires women and motivates others to tap into their own potential.