Abhishek Bachchan Shares 'Priceless' Reactions Of Specially-Abled Children To Ghoomer

Abhishek Bachchan's Ghoomer is earning praises from fans, critics and veteran cricketers. Recently, the actor attended a special screening of Ghoomer with specially abled children. He was accompanied by his co-stars Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi. For context, Saiyami plays the role of a differently abled sportsperson in R Balki's film which revolves around cricket. In the carousel of images from the event, Abhishek Bachchan shared several heartwarming moments of himself interacting with the group of children. The actor was dressed in a customised Ghoomer sweatshirt, grey pants and a black cap, while Saiyami looked ravishing in a printed red and black ensemble. Abhishek shared that the reactions of the children during the screening of Ghoomer were "priceless." In the caption, he wrote, “An unforgettable day spent with these specially-abled kids, witnessing their priceless reactions during a special screening of #Ghoomer. Grateful for this heartwarming experience. @bhamlafoundation.”

Abhishek Bachchan's father, megastar Amitabh Bachchan extended much love to his son. He commented: “Well done, Bhaiyu .. love and success ever [red hearts]. Actress Bhumi Pednekar dropped a high-five emoji in the comments.

Asif Bhamla, the head of the Bhamla Foundation, which organised the special screening of Ghoomer, also commented on the post. He wrote, “What an amazing film Ghoomer is. Abhishek Bachchan… Thankful to you from the bottom of my heart. Our specially abled kids associated with the Bhamla Foundation had a festival seeing and meeting you. Such a humble and pure soul The National Award is yours…Amitabh Bachchan sir.”

Angad Bedi also made a special post after his visit to the “special screening” of Ghoomer. He dropped a bunch of photographs – which captured him and Abhishek Bachchan hanging out with the specially-abled children. “Thank you @bhamlafoundation for the most special day. Thank you for showing these wonderful children GHOOMER. Abhishek Bachchan. Saiyami Kher,” he captioned the post.

In his review for NDTV, movie critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Ghoomer 2.5 stars and wrote, "Saiyami Kher is always on a firm wicket pulling off a physically demanding role with great panache. She looks and acts the part of a cricketer who claws her way back into the reckoning, transforming herself from a batter to a bowler with just one hand at her disposal. Abhishek Bachchan is a formidable presence as the grouchy mentor who nearly drives himself and his ward to the ground."

Ghoomer was released in theatres on August 18.