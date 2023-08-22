Abhishek Bachchan-Saiyami Kher's Ghoomer Reviewed By OG Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar in a still from the video. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

After Virender Sehwag and Harsha Bhogle, Abhishek Bachchan's sports dramaGhoomer has found a fan in 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar. The Indian cricket legend shared a video on social media talking about how the film is “extremely inspiring”, especially for youngsters who love the game. A video of Sachin Tendulkar expressing his views was shared on social media by Abhishek Bachchan's proud father, Amitabh Bachchan. In the clip, Sachin Tendulkar says, “I just saw Ghoomer and it is an extremely inspiring movie. Passion, will, dreams, jaha bhi ho, vaha boundary line nhi hoti [there is no boundary line]. Over the years in real life also I have realised that you know there are ups and downs in life. And this is exactly what this movie shows us. But through sports, we learn so many lessons. Failures, injuries and disappointments – they teach you a lot in life, and this is what this movie is about. I would say for youngsters also, this movie can teach you so much. That to never give up in life, and overcome all the challenges. There will be challenges, un challenges ko jeetna hi toh maza hai [that beating the odds is fun].”

The clip was posted by superstar Amitabh Bachchan with the caption, “The ‘magic' of the words by the CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS.”

Take a look:

The video was originally shared by Sachin Tendulkar. In the caption, the cricket icon lauded the star cast of Ghoomer. According to Sachin, Abhishek Bachchan “was fantastic as the coach”, Saiyami Kher “looked very authentic”, Angad Bedi was “perfect and her constant support”, and Shabana Azmi's one-liners simply made his day.

“Really enjoyed watching #Ghoomer by #RBalki. It was truly inspirational and should be watched by all youngsters. Abhishek Bachchan was fantastic as the Coach, Saiyami Kher looked very authentic, her love for Cricket and her ability to understand the character was amazing. Angad Bedi was perfect as her constant support and Shabana Azmi ji's one-liners made my day. Simply loved the film,” Sachin Tendulkar captioned the post.

Check it out here.

Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik also reviewed Abhishek Bachchan's Ghoomer. He said that for a sports film, “Ghoomer has everything in it. It has emotions, drama and the quality of scenes when it comes to cricket,” he added. The cricketer appreciated Abhishek Bachchan and Shabana Azmi's stellar performances. For Saiyami Kher, Dinesh said, “with every movie, you see her growing as an actress. In this one, you can see the layers of emotions she goes through. How she portrays the scenes after being handicapped…phenomenal.” The video was also shared by Amitabh Bachchan on Instagram with the caption, “My gratitude…”

Ghoomer released in theatres on August 18.