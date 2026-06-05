Taylor Swift Becomes Richest Female Musician In History With $2 Billion Net Worth: Forbes

Taylor Swift has added another milestone to her already record-breaking career. According to a new Forbes report, the global pop star's net worth has climbed to $2 billion, making her the richest female musician in history. She remains behind rapper and entrepreneur Jay-Z, who has an estimated net worth of $2.8 billion.

The report emphasises the notable speed of Swift's financial growth. The singer reportedly attained billionaire status in 2024, after which her fortune allegedly doubled by March 2026. The credit goes to her record-setting tours, successful albums and a strategic decision to reclaim ownership of her music catalogue that transformed her career.

Swift's updated net worth was featured on the “Iconoclast 50” list, which recognises leaders in finance, business, technology, media, entertainment and philanthropy. This list highlights individuals actively disrupting industries and challenging the status quo.

How Did Taylor Swift Build Her $2 Billion Fortune?

Taylor Swift's estimated $2 billion fortune was driven primarily by the historic success of the 2023–24 Eras Tour, which generated over $2 billion in revenue through tickets, merchandise, and sponsorships.

Her financial momentum was further boosted by re-recording her early albums starting in 2020 after a master recordings dispute. By launching these new versions, she reclaimed control and directed a larger share of streaming revenue straight to herself.

Her recent projects, including The Tortured Poets Department and Life of a Showgirl, have driven significant earnings through high sales and streaming, while her re-recorded catalogue continues to perform strongly. Combining these, alongside record-breaking tours and ownership of her work, has propelled her to the $2 billion fortune.

What's Next For Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is currently dominating headlines with major personal and professional milestones. The singer has recently announced her brand-new original song, “I Knew It, I Knew You,” for Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5. The new song, which debuted on digital services on Thursday, will be featured on the Toy Story 5 soundtrack when it releases in theatres on June 19. Additionally, she is reportedly marrying her fiancé, Travis Kelce anytime soon, though no official wedding details have been released.

According to Page Six, who originally reported the July 3 wedding, "it's now suspected that the previous save-the-dates that were sent out were an attempt by Swift to thwart attention away from her true plans."