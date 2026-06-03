Taylor Swift Says She’s “Never Not Inspired” By Paul McCartney After Release of The Boys of Dungeon Lane

Taylor Swift is Paul McCartney's biggest cheerleader! Following the debut of legendary singer-songwriter Paul McCartney's latest musical project, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, Taylor showered him with immense praise. The pop superstar shared legendary singer's Instagram post about the album on June 2, describing him as an “eternally exceptional artist”

Alongside the post, the star captioned, “Never not inspired by this eternally exceptional artist.”

The shoutout came shortly after the former Beatle compared her unprecedented global popularity and level of success to the worldwide phenomenon of Beatlemania.

Speaking during an interview on BBC Sounds released in May, the former Beatle was asked whether he would give Swift any advice. He acknowledged similarities between the worldwide fame enjoyed by Swift today and the level of attention experienced by The Beatles at the height of their success.

“You do see the parallel, you know the fame and the amount of fame. The worldwide fame that Taylor Swift has and that we had,” McCartney replied, adding that he did not believe the singer required any advice.

When asked whether he would offer guidance if requested, McCartney joked that he was more like a grandfather figure to today's generation of artists but said he would be happy to help if needed.

McCartney said, “If she asked for it, I definitely would. I'm like the older brother to that generation, or more like the grandad, actually.”

The music icon also revealed that he has met several leading young stars, including Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter, at gatherings hosted by his wife Nancy Shevell and daughter Stella McCartney. Praising the artists, he described them as talented performers with impressive voices.

“They're really cool people, they're very good,” he said of the singers. “I like their voices,” McCartney continued, adding, “If they need any advice, yeah, I would be happy to give it, but I don't think they do.”

Paul McCartney And Taylor Swift's Admiration

The singer's appreciation for each other has been evident in recent years. In June 2024, he attended her Eras Tour concert at Wembley Stadium in London. He was warmly welcomed by fans and even numerous friendship bracelets from Swifties on the way to his seat in the VIP tent.

The two artists have shared a longstanding mutual respect. Beyond meeting at high-profile events such as the 2024 Super Bowl, Swift and McCartney notably sat down together for Rolling Stone's Musicians on Musicians feature in 2020 and have publicly supported each other's projects over the years.