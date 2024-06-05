Tanishaa Mukerji On Constant Comparisons With Sister Kajol: 'These Things Don't Bother Me'

Kajol shared this image. (courtesy: Kajol)

Tanishaa Mukerji, who was seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 last year, recently opened up about being comapred to her elder sister Kajol in an interview with The Indian Express. While Kajol has renewed her innings on the OTT platform apart from the big screen, Tanishaa Mukerji hasn't seen much success in films. Talking about the constant comparison that followers her since the beginning of her career, Tanishaa said, "These things don't bother me. I can't look at my sister and me and compare. I don't even compare myself to other actors, why will I compare myself to my sister? Every actor and star has their own journey, that's what I believe. And yes, my career was not as good as my sister, but she started when she was 16."

Tanishaa added, "I got so much privilege because she was in the industry. I thank her career for giving me whatever I needed. At the end of the day, I had a very comfortable career. I didn't have to work. So from that aspect, I never compare. I think the world loves to keep comparing, I don't live in that space."

Last year, Tanishaa made a comment on the show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 which gained momentum. She said on the show that she's not a "star" while her sister Kajol and brother-in-law Ajay Devgn have attained stardom. Asked about Kajol's reaction to her comment by The Indian Express, Tanishaa said, "We share a very strong relationship, there is a sense of... See, Kajol understands the intention behind everything I say, and I am sure she is proud of me for being honest and real. That's what we have been taught by our mother to be who we are, always."

She added, "I believe in what I said on the stage. I have set a great standard for myself as these people are really such amazing personalities. I don't know about others, but I wouldn't call myself a star just because I achieved a few things. I would do it only the day I feel I have accomplished even close to the level of love, goodwill, and body of work they have. That for me is stardom. They are like my idols and I look up to them. But I did get emotional about getting this validation from someone from the same fraternity."

Tanishaa Mukerji made her debut in films with Sssshhh... She acted in films like Neal 'n' Nikki, Tango Charlie, Tum Milo Toh Sahi, Code Name Abdul. Tanishaa also participated in Bigg Boss 7 and stood first runner up. She also took part in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.