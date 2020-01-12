Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn's Film 'Roars' With Rs 35 Crore

Tanhaji Box Office Collection: Still from the movie (courtesy taran_adarsh)

Highlights 'Tanhaji' made over Rs 20 crore on Saturday

"Maharashtra is record-smashing," wrote Taran Adarsh

'Chaapaak' has raked in Rs 11 crore in two days

Ajay Devgn's new release Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is "roaring" at the box office, said trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who shared the film's second day collections. Tanhaji, which opened to mixed reviews on Friday, has raked in an impressive sum of over Rs 20 crore on Saturday, pushing the total amount to Rs 35.67 crore. Taran Adarsh said Tanhaji witnessed excellent footfalls not only in metro cities but also in single screens and multiplex theatres otherwise. Collections from theatres across Maharashtra contributed majorly to the numbers. Here's what Mr Adarsh tweeted: "Tanhaji roars on Day 2... Metros and mass belt, multiplexes and single screens, Tanhaji is simply remarkable... Maharashtra is record-smashing... Other circuits - decent on Day 1 - join the celebrations on Day 2... Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr. Total: Rs 35.67 cr. India biz."

Read about Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's box office collection here:

On opening day, the film raked in Rs 15 crore, when Mr Adarsh wrote: "Tanhaji exceeds expectations and posts healthy total on Day 1... Biz grew rapidly from post-noon onwards... Excellent in Maharashtra [Mumbai, parts of CP and Nizam circuits]... Glowing word of mouth should ensure solid growth on Day 2 and 3... Fri Rs 15.10 cr. India biz."

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior brings alive a page from Maratha history on the big screen. Ajay Devgn plays the titular "unsung warrior" Tanaji Malusare - Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji's general - and Kajol has been cast as his feisty wife Savitribai Malusare.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior clashed with Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak on Friday, which has scored Rs 11 crore in two days. Rajinikanth's cop drama Darbar also released on Thursday.