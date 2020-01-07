Tanhaji Behind-The-Scenes Video Shows How A 300-Feet Gorge Was Created On Sets

A still from the making video of Tanhaji (courtesy YouTube)

The makers of Ajay Devgn's new film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior shared interesting glimpses of how the "universe of Tanhaji" was created inside shooting studios in a behind-the-scenes video, released on Wednesday. In Tanhaji, Ajay Devgn plays the titular "unsung warrior" Tanaji Malusare - Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji's general - and Kajol has been cast as his feisty wife Savitribai Malusare. The highlight of the film is a glorious chapter from Maratha history, the one about the Battle Of Sinhagad fought on Feb 4, 1670, and the events leading up to it. Rajput fort-keeper Uday Bhan (played by Saif Ali Khan in the movie) attacked the hill fort of Kondhana during Chhatrapati Shivaji's rule. Tanaji died fighting Uday Bhan but secured the hill fort of Kondhana for the Maratha empire during the battle. After the battle, Chhatrapati Shivaji renamed the hill fort of Kondhana as Sinhagad or 'lion's fort' as a tribute to Tanaji's bravery.

Ajay Devgn, who shared the video on Twitter, revealed recreating Maharashtra's Sandhan Valley was "A tricky situation to deal with."

A tricky situation to deal with - recreating the Sandhan Valley on the sets of #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior. Watch how the team re-created Maharashtra's Grand Canyon!

In cinemas from 10th Jan 2020, in 3D. @itsKajolD#SaifAliKhan@omraut@itsBhushanKumar@SharadK7@ADFFilmspic.twitter.com/a1JrPYH4qX — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 6, 2020

In the video, director Om Raut said: "We didn't want out action look very western. We wanted to have that Indian-ness into it, we wanted to have the Maratha-ness into it. So, we've embedded all the difference nuances of the Maratha culture and the Mughal culture and something crazy, to kinda develop our own sword-fighting language."

"Creating the 300-foot long gorge inside a theatre was extremely difficult," adding that the production designers "went and took moulds of the stones and rocks which are there in the valley and they built a wall. And what we did in the effects after that is we put in effects on it," he added.

Watch the behind-the-scenes video of Tanhaji here:

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is all set to hit screens this Friday, when it clashes with Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak.