Tamannaah's 'Snuggle Is Real' Post Is Absolutely Paw-Dorable

Tamannaah in a still from the video. (courtesy: tamannaahspeaks)

Tamannaah, who has had a super busy schedule lately, scooped some time out of her busy schedule and spent some time with her pet pooch Pebbles. She shared a video of herself with her doggo and added Kreepa's Oh No mix in the background. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Tamannaah's post has the Internet's heart. She captioned the post "The snuggle is real." The comments section of the post was filled up with heart and heart eyed emojis from her Instafam. Take a look at the post here:

Check out Tamannaah's post here:

On her Instagram profile, Tamannaah curated moments from her recent Maldives holiday in the form of an Instagram Reel. Check it out:

Tamannaah just returned from her Maldives holiday recently. She was holidaying in Maldives a few days ago and shared picture-perfect moments from her vacation. Here's one:

Tamannaah recently starred in the hit Jailer song Kaavaalaa alongside Rajinikanth. She also featured in Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar, which released the same day as Jailer. She also starred in Amazon Prime Video's Jee Karda, the Netflix anthology film Lust Stories 2 and much recently in Aakhri Sach this year. Tamannaah is best-known for her performances in films like Baahubali, Devi, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Earlier this year, the actress confirmed that she is dating her Lust Stories 2 co-star Vijay Varma during an interview with Film Companion earlier this year and she said, "I don't think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it's definitely more personal, it's nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that's not the reason why this would happen."