Tamannaah Revisits 18-Year Journey: From 'Damsel In Distress' To 'Fearless Investigator'

Tamannaah in the series Aakhri Sach. (Courtesy: Tamannaah)

Tamannaah Bhatia has written a special note for her character in the recently released web series Aakhri Sach. She plays the role of Inspector Anya Swaroop in the show, directed by Robbie Grewal. Talking about her role, the actress said, “Anya is an extremely special role for me. Playing a cop in a gripping narrative like Aakhri Sach was a challenge for sure… but one I welcomed with open arms. My attempt was to channel every emotion into this character and do complete justice to it. Hope you guys like Anya.”

Tamannaah Bhatia has also shared a montage reminiscing some “wonderful memories” of her 18-year-long journey in the film industry. The montage consisted of snippets from her projects including Baahubali, Jee Karda, Lust Stories, Jailer, and Aakhri Sach among others. FYI: Tamannaah completed 18 years in the entertainment industry in March. Talking about her love for acting, she said, “From teen dreams to adult realisations…. from a damsel in distress and the girl next door to a badass bouncer and now a fearless investigator… what a ride it's been! 18 years on this journey to eternity with my first true love… acting.”

“Meanwhile, I had some time to reminisce these wonderful memories and wanted to share it with you all… the ones who supported me the most on this dream ride. Thank you and I love you all,” Tamannaah Bhatia signed off.

Replying to the post, actress Kajal Aggarwal said, “18 years! Bigggg congratulations darling Tammy! Here's to a lifetime of romance with your true love, ahead! Can't wait to witness your magic as inspector Anya #AkhriSach.”

Tamannaah Bhatia made her debut in 2005 with the Bollywood film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra. However, Tamannaah went on to work predominantly in South Indian cinema.

Some of Tamannaah Bhatia's top works include Kalloori, Paiyaa, Oosaravelli, Baahubali: The Beginning, Dharma Durai, Oopiri, and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.