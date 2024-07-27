When Tamannaah Received A Surprise On The Sets Of <i>Stree 2</i>

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has shared a heartwarming behind-the-scenes moment from the shooting of her recently released song Aaj Ki Raat for the upcoming comedy horror film 'Stree 2', revealing how her birthday was celebrated on set. Taking to Instagram, Tamannaah, who boasts 25.8 million followers, posted a reel video showing her dancing to Aaj Ki Raat. The actress also shared the surprise birthday celebration, noting that her birthday is on December 21.

In the video, Tamannaah remarks, "Stree ko ice cream khana pasand hai, ice cream banna nahi. So, shot cut hote hi, shawl ke bina rehna was oh so kathin. Sach bolun to dance karte waqt mai khud hi apna birthday almost bhool chuki thi. But thanks to these amazing and beautiful people, jinhone mauke ki najakat ko samjhate hue mera din itna special bana dia (Stree likes to eat ice cream, not become ice cream. So, after the shot, staying without a shawl was oh so difficult. To be honest, I almost forgot it was my birthday while dancing. But thanks to these amazing and beautiful people who made my day so special)."

The video also features Tamannaah cutting a birthday cake, along with actors Rajkummar Rao and Abhishek Banerjee celebrating with a 'schedule wrap' cake.

The post is captioned: "From Woh raat to Aaj ki Raat. Very cold by the weather, but so warm from everyones love. One of my best birthdays ever."

Stree 2 is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Maddock Films and Jio Studios. The film is a sequel to the 2018 movie Stree and stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles.

On the work front, Tamannaah was last seen in the Tamil comedy horror film Aranmanai 4, directed by Sundar C, and featuring an ensemble cast including Raashii Khanna and Kovai Sarala. She will next appear in the action drama 'Vedaa', directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment, starring John Abraham, Sharvari, and Abhishek Banerjee. Tamannaah also has the supernatural thriller Odela 2, directed by Ashok Teja and created by Sampath Nandi, in the line-up.

