<i>Stree 2</i>: Tamannaah Moves Like Magic In This BTS Video

The makers of Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 dropped the first song from the album on Thursday. Titled Aaj Ki Raat, the music video featured Tamannaah Bhatia grooving to the peppy beat with Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi. Following its release, the track quickly went viral on social media. Fans have loved Tamannaah's performance in the song. Now, the actress has shared a BTS video from the practice session on Instagram. The clip shows Tamannaah, dressed in a black co-ord set, rehearsing the hook step of Aaj Ki Raat with the choreographers. In the caption, she wrote, “Thank you for all the love on Aaj Ki Raat. You all asked me how to do the step so here it is. @vijayganguly made sure that Tabaahi Pakki Hai. And now I can't wait to see you all to recreate this on reels.”

Tamannaah Bhatia's mesmerising dance skills have garnered praise from her industry colleagues and friends. Television actress Shweta Tiwari wrote in the comments section, “You killed it..!” Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa added, “Them moves.” Diana Penty simply dropped some fire emojis.

Aaj Ki Raat has been sung by Divya Kumar and Madhubanti Bagchi. Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the lyrics of the track were written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

You can watch the original video here:

Stree 2 is the official follow-up to the 2018 folklore-based film Stree. The film was released in 2018 and was a blockbuster hit. Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana were part of it. Stree 2 comes on screen almost 7 years after the release of the first film with its original star cast reprising their roles.

As per the trailer released by the makers, Stree 2 introduces us to a new evil known as Sarkata who will terrorise the people of Chanderi. If you have missed it, the trailer is waiting for your attention:

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande, Stree 2 is all set to make its theatrical debut on August 15 on the occasion of India's Independence Day.