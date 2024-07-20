Tamannaah Bhatia Kickstarted Her Day With These Healthy Treats - See Pic

Tamannaah Bhatia shared a glimpse of her morning routine. (Photo Credit: Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks)

Tamannaah Bhatia has always been known for her love of food, frequently sharing her culinary adventures with her fans. Her social media is a treasure trove of delightful updates, showcasing everything from indulgent treats to health-conscious snacks. Recently, Tamannaah took to Instagram to share her morning snack choice, revealing her dedication to maintaining a balanced diet. The actress posted a clip featuring a bowl of dry fruits, including peeled almonds, black raisins, and walnuts. The video also highlighted her favourite Starbucks coffee and a banana, adding a touch of variety to her breakfast. "Wakey wakey," she captioned the post, giving her followers a glimpse into her nutritious morning routine. Take a look:

If Tamannaah's morning snack routine inspires you, try these nutritious breakfast recipes to start your day:

1. Banana Oat Bread

Traditional breads are often made with refined flour, which is high in carbs and low in nutrients. However, this game-changing recipe combines the goodness of bananas and oats to create a wholesome loaf packed with vitamins and minerals. Here's the full recipe.

2. Spinach Pancakes

Made with whole wheat flour, milk, yogurt, and a hint of spinach, these pancakes are packed with nutrition. They're stuffed with a flavorful mushroom and cheese filling, making them quite tasty.

Find the complete recipe here.

3. Chicken Omelette With Sauteed Mushrooms

This protein-packed breakfast is sure to fuel your morning. Made with egg whites, chicken, and mushrooms, this omelette is a nutritional powerhouse. It's not only healthy but also incredibly satisfying. Click here for the complete recipe.

4. Fresh Fruit Muesli

This delicious bowl is a perfect blend of fresh fruit, oats, and muesli, offering energy and fibre to keep you going. It's a nutritious and satisfying way to start your day. A delightful morning pick-me-up! Find the complete recipe here.

5. Banana And Honey Smoothie

In just 10 minutes, you can whip up this vitamin-rich smoothie that's a treat for your taste buds. Combine the natural goodness of bananas, honey, and pumpkin seeds to create a cool, creamy drink that's simply irresistible. Recipe here.