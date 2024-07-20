Tamannaah Bhatia Kickstarted Her Day With These Healthy Treats - See Pic

Recently, Tamannaah took to Instagram to share her morning snack choice, revealing her dedication to maintaining a balanced diet.

Tamannaah Bhatia Kickstarted Her Day With These Healthy Treats - See Pic

Tamannaah Bhatia shared a glimpse of her morning routine. (Photo Credit: Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks)

Tamannaah Bhatia has always been known for her love of food, frequently sharing her culinary adventures with her fans. Her social media is a treasure trove of delightful updates, showcasing everything from indulgent treats to health-conscious snacks. Recently, Tamannaah took to Instagram to share her morning snack choice, revealing her dedication to maintaining a balanced diet. The actress posted a clip featuring a bowl of dry fruits, including peeled almonds, black raisins, and walnuts. The video also highlighted her favourite Starbucks coffee and a banana, adding a touch of variety to her breakfast. "Wakey wakey," she captioned the post, giving her followers a glimpse into her nutritious morning routine. Take a look:
Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia Tries The Viral Aamras Croissant, Here's Her "Honest Review"

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

If Tamannaah's morning snack routine inspires you, try these nutritious breakfast recipes to start your day:

1. Banana Oat Bread

Traditional breads are often made with refined flour, which is high in carbs and low in nutrients. However, this game-changing recipe combines the goodness of bananas and oats to create a wholesome loaf packed with vitamins and minerals. Here's the full recipe.

2. Spinach Pancakes

Made with whole wheat flour, milk, yogurt, and a hint of spinach, these pancakes are packed with nutrition. They're stuffed with a flavorful mushroom and cheese filling, making them quite tasty.
Find the complete recipe here.

3. Chicken Omelette With Sauteed Mushrooms

This protein-packed breakfast is sure to fuel your morning. Made with egg whites, chicken, and mushrooms, this omelette is a nutritional powerhouse. It's not only healthy but also incredibly satisfying. Click here for the complete recipe.

4. Fresh Fruit Muesli

This delicious bowl is a perfect blend of fresh fruit, oats, and muesli, offering energy and fibre to keep you going. It's a nutritious and satisfying way to start your day. A delightful morning pick-me-up! Find the complete recipe here.

Also Read: Watch: Tamannaah Bhatia Just Wants To Drink Her Coffee "In Peace"

5. Banana And Honey Smoothie

In just 10 minutes, you can whip up this vitamin-rich smoothie that's a treat for your taste buds. Combine the natural goodness of bananas, honey, and pumpkin seeds to create a cool, creamy drink that's simply irresistible. Recipe here.

.