Tamannaah On Rumours About Her Song In Anil Ravipudi's Film: 'Baseless'

Tamannaah Bhatia is “upset” with reports about her agreeing to perform a dance sequence in director Anil Ravipudi's film. The actress, in a strongly worded tweet on Saturday, slammed the “baseless news articles” about her and a track in the untitled project, which will mark Nandamuri Balakrishna's 108th film. Tamannaah's statement comes after a few reports claimed that she quoted a huge fee to do an item song in the action movie and the makers have agreed to her terms. Dismissing the reports, the actress wrote: “I have always enjoyed working with Anil Ravipudi, sir. I have huge respect for both him and Nandamuri Balakrishna, sir. So, reading these baseless news articles about me and a song in their new film, is very upsetting. Please do your research before you make baseless allegations.”

I have always enjoyed working with @AnilRavipudi sir. I have huge respect for both him and Nandamuri Balakrishna sir. So reading these baseless news articles about me and a song in their new film, is very upsetting. Please do your research before you make baseless allegations. — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) May 20, 2023

Tamannaah has worked in a couple of films written and directed by Anil Ravipudi, including F2: Fun And Frustration, Aagadu and Sarileru Neekevvaru. And, this isn't the first time that reports about her equation with the filmmaker have made rounds on the Internet. After the release of their film, F3: Fun And Frustration, last year, Anil Ravipudi addressed the rumours about his tiff with Tamannaah in an interview with ABN Telugu. The director called the falling-out just a “minor misunderstanding.” “There was no major fight between Tamannaah and I, it was just a minor misunderstanding. I wanted her to shoot for a few scenes on a particular day and she had another commitment the next morning and wanted to leave early. We were heated for about four days but it is all sorted now,” he was quoted as saying in the interview by ETimes.

Tamannaah had a couple of releases last year - Gurthunda Seethakalam, Plan A Plan B, Babli Bouncer, F3: Fun And Frustration and That Is Mahalakshmi. She is now preparing for films like Bole Chudiyan, Bhola Shankar and Jailer. The actress will also be seen in Arun Gopy's Bandra.