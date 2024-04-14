Kareena Kapoor's Sunday Post Has A Crew Connection

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan )

While Kareena Kapoor's fans are busy watching Crew in cinema halls, the actress has shared a sneak peek into her Sunday. Kareena recently posted a picture on Instagram that screams fitness goals from miles away. In the snap, the actress is seen dressed in her athleisure best and is doing the Chakrasana like a pro. In the caption, Kareena gave a subtle shoutout to her recent release and wrote: “Sunday plans? Yoga for me… Crew for you.” Apart from Kareena, Crew features Tabu and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The film has been directed by Rajesh A Krishnan.

A few days ago, Amul created a topical for Crew and Kareena Kapoor re-shared it on her Instagram handle. In the post, we could spot caricatures of Tabu, Kareena and Kriti in their air hostess uniforms. All three of them were holding buttered slices of bread in their hands. The text on the topical read, “Please fasten your eat belts. Amul, Crew ka cut.” While sharing the topical, Kareena wrote, “Rocking and rolling with my crew. Pat on our back girls. Sona kahan hai?” She also attached heart and rainbow emojis to the caption.

At the launch event of Crew's song Choli Ke Peeche, Kareena Kapoor expressed her excitement about the film marking her return to theatres after a considerable time. She remarked, "It feels amazing and I am very excited that after a long time, a movie of mine is coming to cinemas. I want everyone to watch it again and again. Everybody already loved the trailer and I am quite sure they are going to be super excited even more once they see (the song)." Before Crew, Kareena was seen in the Netflix film Jaane Jaan, which marked her OTT debut.

Crew revolves around the story of three air hostesses who smuggle gold to another country to earn extra money. However, their happiness is short-lived as the story takes an unexpected turn. The movie has been jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Digvijay Purohit under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network.