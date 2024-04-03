Kareena Kapoor And Kriti Sanon React To Amul's Crew Topical: 'Rocking And Rolling'

A glimpse of the Amul post. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

It is safe to say that Crewis flying high. Yes, the film headlined by Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor and Tabu is making waves at the box office, impressing audiences and critics alike. Now, in what can be described as the sweetest shout out, Amul has featured Crew in one of its iconic topicals. The post in question features caricatures of Tabu, Kareena and Kriti in their air hostess uniforms, all holding buttered slices of bread in their hands. The topical features the text: “Please fasten your eat belts. Amul, Crew ka cut.” Kareena Kapoor shared the topical with the note: “Rocking and rolling with my crew. Pat on our back girls. Sona kahan hai?” with heart and rainbow emojis. She also tagged the team. Producer Ekta Kapoor replied with heart emojis, as did Anil Kapoor.

Similarly, Kriti Sanon too shared the topical with an excited message. “Another [tick emoji] on my wish list! This is epic ladies! Wohooo. Gonna have some extra [butter] tonight!” she wrote, tagging her co-stars and the film's team. While Rhea Kapoor and her father Anil Kapoor reacted with heart emojis, Tahira Kashyap and Ekta Kapoor dropped fire and heart emojis.

The original Amul post was shared with the caption: “#Amul Topical: Three female lead entertainer is a hit with audiences!"

Speaking about the film's success, Kriti Sanon told PTI: “People have been loving it. We would genuinely love to be back and do something fun. Obviously, it puts a lot of pressure on the writers... It's the audience that motivates the makers for a sequel. When they love something so much, you feel you can definitely do something next. So, hope so.”

“It's nice to see the response to the content. Then, it doesn't matter if it's a man or a woman. It's just the content that was loved, something which the cinema should actually aim for... Where box office numbers don't depend on a male-centric film or female-centric film and it's about only content. It doesn't have to be led by a man to pull the audience to the theatre,” Kriti said, adding: “ But we haven't seen a film with three women. Here, you have three women belonging to different generations, almost a decade apart with solid, unique roles. People also love chemistry and I am so happy about it. It's a trio that people had never imagined and that's what made it exciting.”

Crew also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in important roles.