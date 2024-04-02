Arjun Kapoor Reviews Tabu, Kareena Kapoor And Kriti Sanon's Crew: 'A Flight Worth Taking'

A poster of Crew. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Crew, which released in theatres on Friday, got a roaring shout out from Arjun Kapoor. In an Instagram story, Arjun Kapoor began the note with these words, "A flight worth taking... So proud of Rhea Kapoor for hitting it out of the park! Love that Ektaa Kapoor and Rhea have formed a partnership that caters to a mainstream audience unapologetically..." About the film's director Rajesh A Krishnan, Arjun added, "Rajesh as a director to handle a heist comedy with subtle yet reaffirming asurity I'm performances and humor amazing job sir."

Arjun Kapoor extensively praised the film's lead actors Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon and wrote, "Tabu just a genius actor who always knows exactly what to do even when she isn't saying anything she's saying it all... Kareena Kapoor aap toh front foot aake khel kar gaye ho on this one... Content and you both have killed it! Kriti Sanon to stand tall 'literally' and hold your own while looking smashing as well... kudos to you."

The actor also gave a shout out to Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma, who have special appearances in the film. Arjun wrote. "Diljit Dosanjh aap aaye screen pe toh bahar aayi. Presence and charm personified... Kapil Sharma commendable for you to add your presence to a different and unique role like this." Arjun also cheered for uncle Anil Kapoor, who has co-produced the film and wrote, "Anil Kapoor what a playa, the producer and proud father... The journey continues with more films to make and stories to tell now..."

Read Arjun Kapoor's post here:

Crew, directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, features Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon in the lead roles along with Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma (in a cameo appearance). The film released in theatres on March 29 and it is ruling the box office already.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote this about the performances, "The positives first. Yes, there are a few, not the least of which is Kareena Kapoor, who turns the clock back a bit and lets her hair down without a care in the world. She comes up trumps. Tabu, too, rises above the din despite being saddled with a rather sketchily delineated character who has to carry much of the film's weight on her shoulders."