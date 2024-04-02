Crew Box Office Collection Day 4: Progress Report On Tabu, Kareena Kapoor And Kriti Sanon's Film

Kriti Sanon shared this image. (courtesy: kritisanon)

The film Crew, featuring leading actresses Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, soared to an impressive start at the Indian box office, amassing around Rs 29.50 crore within its first three days. As reported by Sacnilk.com, the movie maintained its momentum by garnering Rs 4.50 crore on its first Monday post-release. The film's total earnings stand at Rs 34 crore. Crew follows the comedic escapades of three air hostesses navigating the challenges of the airline industry. Amid unexpected twists, the trio embarks on a journey filled with mischief, ranging from petty theft of snack boxes to ambitious money-making ventures, all while adding a touch of glamour to their adventures.

Reportedly, Crew has been released across 2000 theatres. It premiered in over 75 countries, spanning more than 1100 locations. The estimated budget for the film, covering production and advertising expenses, reportedly stands around Rs 60 crore.

Crew opened to largely mixed reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 2 stars out of 5 and wrote, "Crew would have been much more fun if only it knew how to buoy things up with strokes of genuine inspiration. Yes, that is what is sorely missing in a film that goes for gold but fails to find a source of sustained sparkle.

Produced under the banners of Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, Crew not only features the three leading ladies but also includes Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in its ensemble cast.