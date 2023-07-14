Take A Close Look At This Pic: You'll See Mira Rajput Jumping Into A Swiss Lake

Mira Rajput's Instagram diary will make you set your travel goals. From Greece to Switzerland, Mira Rajput never disappoints her Instafam. Her travel diary is always full of drool-worthy pictures. Mira Rajput talked about her irresistible urge to take a "plunge" in water in her latest post on Instagram. Mira Rajput shared a picture from Switzerland where she takes a plunge in a lake with a fellow water baby. Mira Rajput hasn't mentioned in her post whether the picture is a throwback one or she is currently holidaying in Switzerland.
Sharing her fond memories from childhood days, Mira wrote in the post: "Take the plunge! I cannot resist jumping into water - the sea, off a raft, into a river, a waterfall and finally I ticked off a lake! On our summer holidays to the hills, my mom would have us all stop at every waterfall so she can take a dip.. the apple doesn't fall far from the tree..." She continued, "So after lunch at the beautiful @aiolaalporto (the linguini was so good we went twice in a row) and a quick change later, fellow water baby @lamourage_ and I took one too many jumps into the freezing lake." Mira's brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter was the first one to drop a red heart emoji on the post.
Take a look at Mira Rajput's post here:
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput rang in their 8th marriage anniversary in Greece a few days back. The couple wished each other with mushy posts on their respective Instagram profiles. Shahid Kapoor posted a picture of himself kissing Mira and added a lovely caption that read, "In a sky full of stars... I gave you my heart... Go on and tear me apart...You will only find you in my heart (pls don't kill me cause I made up my version of your fav song) happy anniversary my wife for life."
Take a look at Shahid's post here:
Meanwhile, Mira Rajput posted a lovely picture with Shahid Kapoor and wrote, "Lights will guide you home. And you are home. Happy 8 baby." Check Mira Rajput's post here:
Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in July in 2015. Their daughter Misha was born a year later in August. Shahid and Mira are also parents to a son named Zain, who they welcomed in the year 2018.