Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput's Anniversary Posts Sealed With A Kiss

Shahid Kapoor with Mira Rajput. (courtesy: shahidkapoor)

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are celebrating 8 years of togetherness. The couple, who flew to Greece a few weeks ago, wished each other on their wedding anniversary with adorable posts on Friday. Shahid Kapoor posted a picture of himself kissing Mira and he added a lovely caption that read, "In a sky full of stars... I gave you my heart... Go on and tear me apart...You will only find you in my heart (pls don't kill me cause I made up my version of your fav song) happy anniversary my wife for life." Meanwhile, Mira Rajput wished Shahid Kapoor by sharing a happy beach picture and she wrote, "Lights will guide you home. And you are home. Happy 8 baby."

Here's how Shahid Kapoor wished Mira:

Check out Mira Rajput's post here:

A few days ago, Mira Rajput checked into Greece and she has been sharing pictures from her time there. "Postcard from Greece," Mira captioned this Instagram entry.

A sun-kissed selfie all the way from Greece that Mira Rajput captioned, "Resting beach face."

Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in July in 2015. Their daughter Misha was born a year later in August. Shahid and Mira are also parents to a son named Zain, who they welcomed in the year 2018.

Shahid Kapoor, during his appearance on Koffee With Karan 7 last year, said that marrying Mira Rajput was the "best thing that happened in my life." And added, "I feel she brings so much into my world and she balances me out and she makes me feel very normal and we have beautiful children. And I am very thankful for that."