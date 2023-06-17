In Shahid Kapoor's Chat Session With Fans, There's A Mention Of Mira Rajput, Amrita Rao And...

Shahid Kapoor with Mira Rajput. (Courtesy: Mira.Kapoor)

Shahid Kapoor turned regular Friday into a fun one for his fans. What did he do? The actor held a Q&A session to interact with his followers after the release of his film Bloody Daddy. Shahid had ROFL replies ready for most of the questions. For example, the session saw special mentions of his wife Mira Rajput (please read “bloody mommy”) and his hilarious dialogue “Jabba Jabba” from the 2006 film Chup Chup Ke. When a user asked Shahid “What was Mira Rajput's review for Bloody Daddy?” He replied: “I think bloody mommy approved.”



I THINK BLOODY MOMMY APPROVED. https://t.co/O8WfXvctmY — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) June 16, 2023



To a user's request to ditch the “lean” physique and bring back the “beast,” Shahid Kapoor tweeted: “Daddy learned with time the biggest muscle is the brain.” Bonus – a throwback picture of Shahid showing off his muscles.



DADDY learned with time the biggest muscle is the brain. https://t.co/uZ1uROFlCD — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) June 16, 2023



“What kind of roles do you prefer more, Chup Chup Ke (comedy romantic) or Kabir Singh (intense romantic)?” asked a fan. But Shahid can never choose between the two. So, he replied: “You mean to choose between Jabba and Preeetiiii. Never.”

YOU MEAN CHOOSE BETWEEN JABBA AND PREEETIIII. NEVER https://t.co/h4LB7PX8Ot — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) June 16, 2023



To the question, “Who's your daddy?” Shahid had the apt reply. “Karamchand,” he wrote. In case you didn't understand the reference - Karamchand was the titular role played by Shahid's father Pankaj Kapur in a 1985 detective series, which used to air on Doordarshan.



Shahid Kapoor was also asked if he would like to work again with his Vivah co-star Amrita Rao and he shared his thoughts out loud. “Of course, why not,” he tweeted.

Of course why not https://t.co/b4YzxV1FoE — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) June 16, 2023



Here's another mention of the famous “Jabba Jabba" dialogue. A user asked: “When are you going to work in movies like Chup Chup Ke? I have injected Jabba already in my veins.” See what Shahid wrote in his response:

Pehle CHIIIIPS khilao https://t.co/byqnvrZ7uZ — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) June 16, 2023



Didn't get his reply? Check out this reference. You can thank us later.



Shahid Kapoor's Bloody Daddy opened to mixed reviews on June 9. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote: “Bloody Daddy does not exactly test Shahid Kapoor, who takes to the role like a fish to water, which, needless to say, does not, in terms of the performance, translate into anything more than just adequate. Everyone else in the cast is trapped in zones in which there isn't much room for manoeuvre.”