Shahid Kapoor's Experience Of Working In Vivah: 'Wasn't Getting Half The Things That Were Happening'

Shahid and Amrita in a still from the film. (courtesy: YouTube)

Shahid Kapoor, who featured in Sooraj Barjatya's 2006 film Vivah, co-starring Amrita Rao, in a recent interview with Radio Nasha, recalled his experience of working in the film and said, "Half the time, I used to be like 'What am I doing? What is happening? What is going on?". The actor added, "I was a big city kid. I wasn't getting half the things that were happening. I was like jal (water)? What is this? And then we were doing songs which were sung in an older man's voice. I was wondering how will I do this?"

The actor added during the session that he just went on to follow Sooraj Barjatya's directions and said, "I just followed it. I said, 'You tell me what to do and I'll do it.' He would tell me 'Trust me Shahid, just do this' and I did. I did it with all my honesty."

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was seen in Raj and DK's crime thriller series Farzi earlier this year. Before that, he featured in the sports drama Jersey, in which he played the role of a cricketer. The original film was made in Telugu and it starred Nani in the lead role. The actor will also be seen in an untitled romantic film with Kriti Sanon. His new film Bloody Daddy released on Jio Cinema on Friday.

Shahid Kapoor is best-known for his performances in films such as Udta Punjab, Haider, Jab We Met, "Padmaavat" and Ishq Vishk and the 2019 hit Kabir Singh, co-starring Kiara Advani, to name a few.