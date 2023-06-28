Mira Rajput's 'Postcard From Greece.' Shahid Kapoor's There As Well

Mira posted this. (Courtesy: MiraRajputKapoor)

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are in Greece. Shahid Kapoor has not shared a picture from Greece yet. Mira has posted the first picture from her holiday bucket on Instagram feed a few hours ago. It's absolutely breathtaking. Mira posted a frame of herself at the picturesque backdrop of a blue sea. Mira is dressed in a halter neck top and white pants. She has added summer vibes with her hat and black shades. Mira simply captioned the frame, "Postcard from Greece."

Check Mira's post here:

Mira has been treating her fans to several frames from Greece since yesterday. She posted a few snaps on her Instagram stories as well. The first picture gives a glimpse of the scenic beauty of Greece, taken probably from her holiday abode. Mira captioned the frame, "favourite place in the world."

The second frame features Mira's favourite beverage. Mira dedicated her caption "But first..." to a glass of cold coffee.

And the third frame is the most awaited one. Mira posted a mirror-selfie with husband Shahid Kapoor.

Mira and Shahid got married in 2015. They are parents to daughter Misha and son Zain. Mira accompanies Shahid to filmy parties, special screenings. Recently Shahid called Mira "Bloody Mommy", taking a cue from his latest release Bloody Daddy during a Twitter-chat with fans. Bloody Daddy also features Sanjay Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal and Diana Penty. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Jyoti Deshpande.