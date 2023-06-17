Inside Shahid Kapoor's 'Phenomenal' Bhutan Holiday

Shahid Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: shahidkapoor)

Shahid Kapoor is busy enjoying a “phenomenal experience” in Bhutan, as per his latest entry on Instagram. The actor, who is basking in the success of his latest release, Bloody Daddy, “awakened all (his) senses” during his trip to the country, all thanks to his stay at a luxury hotel there. Going by Shahid's Instagram Stories, it appears he is in Bhutan for an event organised by multinational oil and gas company, Shell plc. On Saturday, he posted some photos of himself posing at the picturesque locations of Hotel Six Senses Bhutan in the Punakha Valley. Shahid looks super cool wearing motorcycle gear in the pictures, sharing which he wrote: “Awakened all my senses at the amazing Six Senses properties in Bhutan. Impeccable service. And what a beautiful country. Phenomenal experience.”



When not travelling or shooting, the actor is busy interacting with his fans. Yesterday, he conducted a Q&A session on Twitter, where he replied to questions varying from his next project to his previous roles. When asked if he would like to work again with Amrita Rao, with whom he co-starred in the 2006 film Vivah, the actor wrote: “Of course, why not.”



Of course why not https://t.co/b4YzxV1FoE — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) June 16, 2023

A fan guessed details about Shahid Kapoor but the actor avoided any clarification quite smartly. “I've noticed that you and Imtiaz Ali (filmmaker) have been interacting a lot recently! Is there any project in the works?” tweeted the user. Shahid replied: “Smart boy.”

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Bloody Daddy, which has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film, which streams on Jio Cinema, also stars Ronit Roy, Sanjay Kapoor, Rajeev Khandelwal and Diana Penty. It is filled with action sequences, for which Shahid has been garnering a whole lot of praise.



Next, Shahid has a love story with Kriti Sanon lined up. It is slated to release later this year.