Taimur On Ukelele, Cheered On By Uncle Zahan Kapoor

Taimur and Zahan Kapoor from the Pataudi Palace (courtesy taimuralikhanworld)

Highlights Kunal Kapoor's children Zahan and Shaira shared pics and videos of Taimur "The return of Zaza and TimTim," wrote Shaira Taimur can be seen strumming the ukulele in the videos

A massive Kapoor fam-jam at the Pataudi Palace appears to be underway, glimpses of which have made their way to social media. We were recently treated to a family photo of Kareena Kapoor, Taimur and Saif Ali Khan twinning in blue and now, Kunal Kapoor's (Kareena's uncle) son and daughter - Zahan and Shaira - shared more updates from the Pataudi Palace. And, they are going crazy viral because Taimur features in them. Shaira shared a video of Taimur and Zahan chilling on the lawns of the Pataudi Palace, in which Taimur keeps on strumming a ukulele and looks at Zahan for approval. He cheers on for Taimur, who giggles and keeps playing. Trust us when we say this, Taimur's smile is the sweetest thing you will see today!

"The return of ZaZa and TimTim," Shaira had captioned the posts, which were re-shared on fan-clubs.

Over the weekend, a photo of Taimur playing with a furry friend in the gardens of the Pataudi Palace sent the Internet into a meltdown. Kareena and Taimur were twinning in matching sweaters while Saif Ali Khan also featured with the two in the winter morning photo.

We were also treated to a glimpse of Kunal Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan enjoying winter vibes on the Pataudi Palace lawns: "Andaaz-e-Nawaab. On a crisp winter afternoon, out on the beautiful lawns, in the shadow of Ibrahim Manzil, two great men shared a laugh," Zahan captioned the photo on his Instagram.

Life is a vacay for little nawab Taimur Ali Khan as apart from accompanying his parents to family vacations, he also gets to visit them on sets. Kareena recently took along Taimur to the sets of Good News while Saif Ali Khan is also often spotted carrying Taimur to the sets of Sacred Games 2.