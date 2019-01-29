Taimur, Saif Ali Khan's Little Visitor On The Sets Of Sacred Games 2. See Pics

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur on the sets of Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan, who is currently shooting for the second season of Netflix web-series Sacred Games, had a special visitor on sets on Tuesday and it was none other than his little son Taimur. The 48-year-old actor was recently photographed at a Mumbai beach dressed as Sartaj Singh - the Sikh cop he plays in the series. Dressed in blue tee and denims, little Taimur was also spotted at the beach playing with his nanny. This is not the first time Taimur has accompanied Saif to a shooting location. Soon after Saif started shooting for the second season of Sacred Games in Mumbai last year, Taimur was also photographed at the location with his nanny.

Here are photos of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur from the sets of Sacred Games 2:

The second season of Sacred Games will presumably pick up where it left off, diving further into the life of Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) and exploring his relationship with his "third father" Guruji (Pankaj Tripathi), whose character was introduced in the first season. Nothing has been announced about the release date of the second season of the series.

In an earlier interview to news agency PTI, Saif had said that initially, he was not "confident" about playing the role of Sartaj Singh in the series. "I said to myself that 'just be confident'. Sartaj is a fascinating character. He's holding the show forward. Technically, the show is not moving forward without him. He is the soul and grounds it. And then, you need something to believe in otherwise everyone can be immoral," Saif Ali Khan told PTI.

Apart from Sacred Games, Saif Ali Khan also has Nitin Kakkar's Jawaani Jaaneman in the pipeline. The actor is playing an antagonist in period film Taanaji: The Unsung Hero opposite Ajay Devgn. He is also part of Navdeep Singh's Hunter.