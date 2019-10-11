Why Saif Ali Khan Thinks Sacred Games 2 Was A 'Bit Of A Let-Down'

Saif Ali Khan in Sacred Games 2. (Image courtesy: sacredgames_tv)

The second season of popular Netflix drama series, Sacred Games, premiered in August to a tumultuous response from fans and critics but actor Saif Ali Khan, who plays one of the three lead characters Sartaj Singh, says he was a bit disappointed with the trajectory of the show, reports The Quint. Saif Ali Khan compared the two seasons of Sacred Games and said that the first one was "like one of the best things we ever had" while the second one "was a little disappointing." He told The Quint, "The first season was outstanding, it was like one of the best things we ever had. It's got nominated for an Emmy, it's a proper show. The second season was a bit of a let-down, I was wondering why it's called Sacred Games, and it's because there's that guru in it, now I know (laughs). Now I'm joking about it."

Speaking about the plot of the second season, which mostly focussed on his co-lead Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character Ganesh Gaitonde's journey and his contribution to the events of the day, Saif Ali Khan added, "I think people lost a little bit of connect there, I think they wanted a down and dirty mafia show about someone like Gaitonde with a little bit of a twist with his love stories, and like a really nice Kashyap-Motwane (Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane co-directed the first season) kind of mix on what it was."

The first season of Sacred Games is in the running in the Best Drama category for the International Emmy Awards. Sacred Games is based on Vikram Chandra's bestselling novel of the same name and the first two seasons cover most of Vikram Chandra's story with some alterations. Though the story conceived by Vikram Chandra for his novel has been used up by the makers, the show is not over yet. Sacred Games 2 finale did not reveal if Sartaj was successful is disabling the nuclear weapon and the fate of the city - which is where the third season of the show is reportedly going to take off from.

"I don't know why, but it kind of meandered off and the climax, I don't know if it worked, and certain things weren't tied up. So, it was a little disappointing in that sense but you'll have to ask them why, maybe it was just all too much, you feel overwhelmed with the amount they had to do or whatever but anyway the first season was really good, so I think overall it was great," said Saif Ali Khan.

Saif Ali Khan also told The Quint that filmmaker Karan Johar also warned him about the 'second season curse.' He said, "Karan Johar really is like the witch oracle, you know, because he said in an interview with me, he said, someone from Netflix asked, is there something you want to tell us, he said, 'beware of the second season curse' and I said 'what are you talking about, because our second season is brilliant', he said, 'well often it's not', he's absolutely right. So, that's the thing."

Sacred Games 2 is co-directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghyawan. The show also features Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey and Amruta Subhash.

