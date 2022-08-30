Guess What Kareena Kapoor Is Having For Lunch From These Pics Of Son Taimur

Kareena Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor seems to be enjoying every moment at the Pataudi Palace. On Tuesday, she shared adorable pictures of Taimur on a farm. In the first image, Taimur is posing with a radish, while in the other two images, he is happily plucking a vegetable. Sharing the post, the actress captioned it as: "Garam garam mooli ke parathe with ghee for lunch" and used the hashtags "Tim Tim, Homegrown, Plant, Grow, Eat". Soon after she shared the post, Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan commented, "So proud".

Here have a look:

Kareena Kapoor flew out of Mumbai along with husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Jeh and Taimur over the weekend. On Monday, she shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she is playing badminton with Saif. She added AP Dhillon's song Summer High to the video and wrote, "Some Monday sport with the husband... Not bad... Amuuu (Amrita Arora) are you ready for the game?". Soon after she shared the post, Amrita replied, "Hahhahaha you can play with us Kareena Kapoor".

Check out the post below:

Before jetting off for vacation, Kareena Kapoor was busy promoting her recently released movie Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion Of Suspect X, co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The film will stream on Netflix next year. She has also signed a project with Rhea Kapoor.