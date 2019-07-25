Taimur And Inaaya Twinning On A Play Date Is A Jumbo Pack Of Cuteness

Taimur and Inaaya in London (courtesy priankasingha)

Highlights Taimur, Inaaya went on a play date with Rannvijay Singha's daughter Prianka Singha shared photos from the play date "Party time for the kids," she captioned her photos

Taimur and Inaaya, currently in London, went on a play date with their dearest friend Kainaat - Rannvijay Singh's daughter. Prianka Singha treated us to delightful pictures from the colourful kids' party, which she captioned: "I think we should start calling it "The Green Street Summer Garden Circus" All day every day!" Tagging Rannvijay, she added a message on Kainaat's behalf: "Missing daddy." Taimur and Inaaya checked into the garden party with Soha Ali Khan - we missed Kareena Kapoor too. Inaaya and Taimur were spotted twinning in matching baby clothes. Inaaya's actor father Kunal Kemmu also joined in the fun.

Pictures of Taimur and Inaaya's playdate with Kainaat are crazy viral now. Swipe left to see more glimpses of the garden party.

Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu can't get over how adorable the cousin combo of Taimur and Inaaya are - they have been sharing glimpses of their London summer on their Instagram stories, which have been re-shared by fan-clubs. Here are Taimur and Inaaya watering plants together. Aww!

Earlier, Kareena, Soha and Prianka checked into the Willows Activity Farm with Taimur, Inaaya and Kainaat. Soha shared a full-house photo of the pint-sized visitors and their respective moms on Instagram and captioned it: "A day at the farm."

While Kareena has been in London for a while, Kunal and Soha joined her earlier this month. Soha shared how Inaaya greeted big brother Taimur with a hug during their "reunion."

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan welcomed Taimur in December 2016 while Inaaya was born to Soha and Kunal in September the following year. They pint-sized cousins are often spotted being escorted to playdates in Mumbai as well.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.