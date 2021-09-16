Tabu Reunites With Vishal Bhardwaj For Spy Thriller Khufiya: 'Expect Nothing But Sheer Thrill'

Tabu to collaborate with Vishal Bhardwaj yet again (courtesy tabutiful)

Well, well, well... what do we have here. A spy thriller by Vishal Bhardwaj, starring Tabu? That sounds great. To be more descriptive, "Expect nothing but sheer thrill," said Tabu. "Excited to announce my re-uniting with Vishal Bhardwaj for Khufiya. Coming very soon on Netflix," Tabu made the big reveal recently. Espionage drama Khufiya, which will release on Netflix, will also star Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabi and Ashish Vidyarthi. Khufiya is inspired by Amar Bhushan's spy thriller Escape To Nowhere. The film will be co-written by Vishal Bhardwaj and Rohan Narula. The film's storyline will center around Krishna Mehra, a RAW operative assigned the task of tracking down the mole passing on defense secrets - her character will be torn between being a lover and a spy.

Khufiya will mark Tabu's third collaboration with Vishal Bhardwaj after critically acclaimed films such as Haider and Maqbool. The 50-year-old actress said it's like homecoming for her. "Khufiya is a one of a kind project, extremely close to my heart and I am excited to be a part of this gripping spy thriller. As always, it's a delight working with VB (Vishal Bhardwaj) again, and feels like homecoming," PTI quoted her as saying.

With Khufiya, Vishal Bhardwaj aims to show the internal conflict of an undercover agent: "With Khufiya, my attempt is to create an edgy espionage film that contrasts the slow burn of intelligence and surveillance work with one's deep rooted emotional conflicts."

Meanwhile, Pratiksha Rao, director of Films and Licensing at Netflix India, said they are looking forward to working with Vishal Bhardwaj: "His films are known to brilliantly showcase inherent conflicts between different characters and their worlds through moving stories, and we can't wait for our members to experience this through the incredible story of Khufiya."

Vishal Bhardwaj has reportedly started looking for locations for the film's shoot and has finalised is Mussoorie so far.

