Tabu On Her Friendship With Ajay Devgn: 'If I Speak About It One More Time...'

Tabu and Ajay at an event

Tabu, who played the role of an air hostess in Crew earlier this year, is all set to collaborate with actor Ajay Devgn on their tenth film together. Ahead of the release of their upcoming love story, Tabu sat down for a chat with News18 and talked about her friendship with Ajay Devgn. She said, "Will you ask me about my friendship with Ajay? Because if I speak about it one more time, he'll break my friendship with me!”

At the trailer launch of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, she had revealed that Ajay often engages in gossip, a blame he diligently passed on to her. So, does she have a treasure trove of gossip about everyone in Bollywood? “No, that's wrong. He's just ‘badnamofying' me. He said this because I told everyone that he always asks me for gossip. This is his way of covering up facts. I don't have information about anyone in the film industry. I don't have enough information about myself even!” she laughs.

In the same interview, opened up about ageism and sexism in the industry. Tabu said she wouldn't want to play a 30-year-old woman on-screen. Even if offers would come her way, she wouldn't accept them. Tabu told News 18, "I would refuse those parts. I don't think that I'll be open to playing a 30-year-old anymore. I've no option but to embrace my age." In the film, Tabu's younger version will be played by Saiee M Manjrekar. Sharing her ideas about age-appropriate casting, Tabu said, "Yeh sab cheezein pehle bhi toh hota tha jab de-aging ka concept nahi tha (When there was not de-ageing concept, we have seen such casting). We saw different actors playing younger selves of the protagonists. Once they grew up, they became Dharmendra or Dilip Kumar. I think that with this film, we're continuing that tradition."

Directed by, Neeraj Pandey, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha also features Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari in pivotal roles.