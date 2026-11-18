Tabu is finally making her Hindi OTT debut. The actor is set to headline Tunnel Men, YRF Entertainment's upcoming Netflix series inspired by the dramatic 2023 Uttarakhand tunnel rescue. Tunnel Men will be helmed by Shiv Rawail, who previously directed Netflix's The Railway Men.

While the series draws inspiration from the real-life events that gripped the nation in November 2023, Tunnel Men is not a direct retelling of the rescue operation, reported IANS.

The project also marks the first series from Saugata Mukherjee since he joined YRF Entertainment as Head of Content under CEO Akshaye Widhani.

Mukherjee has previously been associated with acclaimed shows including Scam 1992, Maharani, Tabbar and Rocket Boys.

In November 2023, 41 workers were trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand after a portion of the under-construction tunnel collapsed. After an intense, multi-agency rescue operation that lasted several days, all 41 workers were safely brought out. While Tunnel Men is not a direct retelling of the incident, it draws from the human spirit and collective effort that defined the rescue.

Tabu's addition to the cast makes the series even more intriguing. With a career spanning over three decades, the actor has consistently moved between mainstream entertainment, critically acclaimed films and international projects.

Tabu, who has enjoyed a career spanning more than three decades, has moved seamlessly between mainstream and independent cinema. Her performances in films such as Maachis and Chandni Bar earned her National Film Awards, while Maqbool, Haider and Andhadhun further established her reputation as one of Indian cinema's most versatile performers.

The actor has also featured in international productions, including Mira Nair's The Namesake, Ang Lee's Life of Pi and the series Dune: Prophecy, where she played Sister Francesca.