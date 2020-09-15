Taapsee Pannu's Post On International Day Of Democracy Calls For Asking Questions

Taapsee Pannu shared this image. (courtesy: taapsee)

Besides her acting prowess, Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has quite a bit of a reputation for speaking her mind on social media. She has never shied away from drawing attention to topics which are otherwise considered hush-hush by most Bollywood stars. From expressing her political views to slamming a journalist who asked her to speak in a particular language during a media interaction, Taapsee Pannu has spoken up and out. On International Day of Democracy, the actress shared videos in Hindi as well as Punjabi, where she addressed a variety of social issues and emphasised on the role of dialogue in saving democracy. She summed up the essence of the video narrated by her in a single sentence - "Because when you raise questions asking for better for your country it's not anti-national. Its because you love your country and countrymen beyond all fears and feel it's potential is still untapped."

Sharing the animated videos, which were backed by Taapsee Pannu's voice, she wrote in her Instagram profile: "To the largest democracy of the world, let's make sure we preserve our 'rights' and perform the 'duties'."

The video began with Taapsee's voiceover, where she talked about blind faith, unemployment and false promises. She said, "Rakhi hai humne ek naye Bharat ki buniyaad, honge safal gar ho samvaad. Vigyan ki khoj me nikle the, andhvishwaaso me dube, iska hai gham. New India me honge na berozgaar, fir chunaao jate hi kyu badle sab yaar? (We have laid foundations of a new India and we will succeed if we keep having dialogues. In search of science, but it is sad that we are stuck in blind faith. There was supposed to be no unemployment in new India, then why did everyone change gears once elections got over)."

The latter part of the video, focused on the Constitution of India and what it stands for. She encouraged people to start afresh. Taapsee added in the video, "Samvidhaan kahe ki hum sab ek hain, fir dharm jaat me kyun bante hain? Bhookha na soega koi, sabka hoga ghar. Nek hai khayala agar mite man ka darr. Jantantra me sawal jab bhi uthaye, rashtra virodhi wo kyu kehlaye?Vasudaiva kutumb, ye duniya ko sikhlaya fir humi ne ye kyu na nibhaya? Rakhe hum aisi buniyaadf, wo safar, kar sabse samwaad. (The Constitution says we are all equals then why are we divided on basis of caste and religion? No one would sleep hungry and everyone will have a house - that's a fine thought but we first need to eradicate fears from hearts. We taught the world that the everyone is family, why can't we follow the same? Let us start such a beginning that will start new journeys and make it successful with dialogues)."

Taapsee Pannu has starred in several critically acclaimed films such as Pink, Badla, Baby, Saand Ki Aankh and Naam Shabana, to name a few. The actress' impressive line-up of films includes Haseen Dillruba, Loop Lapeta and Shabaash Mithu.